42 drug pushers held

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police on Monday conducted operation against those involved in drug peddling activities and arrested 42 drug pushers besides recovery of huge cache of narcotics from them, a police spokesman said.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed devised a plan for grand operation in the areas from where complaints were being received about drug supply. Following this plan, officers/officials of Islamabad Police including SP (Industrial Area) Aamir Khan Niazi, SP (Rural) Omer Khan, SP (Saddar) Malik Naeem Iqbal, SP (City) Sayed Aziz, all Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), Station House Officers (SHOs) and personnel of Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF), Rescue 15, Special Branch, Operational Police and Ladies Police participated in this operation.

Various police teams constituted by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed raided at various places in Dore Village, Athal, Pind Paracha, Bhidana, Bhekar Fateh Baksh, Tarlai, Sohdan, Barma Town, Nur Pur Shahan and others. More than 959 houses and 278 suspects were searched during this operation while checking was conducted of 1,382 persons and 39 motorbikes as well as two vehicles without documents were impounded.