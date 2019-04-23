Sehat Insaf Cards to be distributed in May: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that Sehat Insaf Card will be distributed in the month of May among the families, living below the poverty line, of three districts. This was stated by her while presiding over a meeting here Monday.

The minister took briefing regarding distribution of Sehat Insaf Card in Rawalpindi, Attock and Nankana Districts. Dr Yasmin Rashid stated that two million people of five lakh families, in these three districts, would get benefit from Sehat Insaf Card from the month of May. Families having Sehat Insaf Card can get free-of-cost treatment facilities worth Rs720,000 in private and public sector hospitals.

Repair: Provincial Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Saqib Zafar has directed for repairing all out-of-order test machines in the public sector hospitals of Punjab for providing better treatment and healthcare facilities to the patients.

Saqib Zafar said that all these testing machines in the government hospitals are fully operational. He directed medical superintendents of the government hospitals of Punjab to submit detailed operational report of testing machines in his office immediately. He said patients should not face any hurdles regarding medical tests in the hospitals.