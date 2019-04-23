close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
April 23, 2019

In the name of religion

Newspost

 
April 23, 2019

The almost simultaneous seven bombings in Sri Lanka, killing over 162 innocent Christians and over 200 injured, who were attending Easter Sunday ceremonies is a gruesome act which must be condemned and those responsible, irrespective of their religious affiliations, be given exemplary punishment. All three monotheistic religions emphasize and preach peace, solidarity and tolerance. Our religion Islam forbids its followers to insult the religious sentiments of members of other faiths.

Unfortunately, our Subcontinent has been victim to religious bigots and extremist fundamentalists and politicians who thrive by exploiting religion. A few fundamentalists with a political agenda exploit religious scriptures. It is time the world community stood up and confronted these evil groups that kill in the name of religion to achieve political goals.

Ali T Malik

Dubai

UAE

