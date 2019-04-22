close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
Posts in ‘Fata’

The erstwhile Fata and its adjacent areas became a part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the 25th Amendment. Although the former Fata got emancipation from one the cruellest laws, the Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR), it still lacks in term of infrastructure, education and – let’s not forget the most important – unemployment. Recently, the KP government announced 420 posts for the recruitment of ASIs in the police, neglecting erstwhile Fata.

The recruitment for the posts of ASI, SI and SHO is a long process, involving physical screening, written and psychological exams. Notwithstanding, the KP government has decided that they will merge the Khasadar/FC into the police. Those who have been given these posts lack in all terms. Hence, I request the PM that the government should revive this policy and should provide these jobs to the needy and the young. Furthermore, this could help overcome joblessness and create an environment of peace in the war-torn region.

Nadir Habib Wazir

Bannu

