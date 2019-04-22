Senate Secretary General meets head of Turkish APA

ISLAMABAD: Senate Secretary General Amjed Pervez Malik held strategy planning meeting with Ms Asuman Erdogan, Head of Turkish APA Focal Group during Presidency on the sideline of Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) Standing Committee on Economic and Sustainable Development being held in Naryan Mar, Russian Federation.

As designated representative of Chairman Senate of Pakistan, the next APA President, Amjed Pervez Malik held a specially scheduled meeting with Ms Erdogan, head of Turkish APA Focal Group to discuss some pending issues and chalk out strategy for future to make APA more effective and dynamic Asian representative Assembly.

Ms Erdogan has been looking after APA Affairs on behalf of Turkish Parliament whereas Amjed Pervez Malik has been spearheading Senate of Pakistan’s efforts to reform APA and take it to higher levels of Asian Parliament since the previous Presidency of APA in 2013-14 and has successfully arranged meetings of Assembly in Gwadar Balochistan, Lahore and Islamabad. Pakistan has assumed a leadership role in this Inter-Parliamentary organisation through these consistent efforts. Senator Pervez Rashid and Senator Robina Khalid were also present during the meeting.

Both the sides have agreed that Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) would be transformed into a well-structured and vibrant regional parliamentary forum to steer the collective agenda of Asian development and prosperity.

Senate Secretary General Amjed Pervez Malik apprised that Chairman Senate of Pakistan has a vision for formation of Asian Parliament and also for reformation in APA. “In letters addressed to Speakers of Turkish and Iranian Parliaments, the Chairman had therefore suggested to hold a Speakers’ Conference or a Troika Plus meeting (former, current and next APA President plus Iranian Speaker)” Secretary General Senate said.

He also asked Ms Erdogan about Turkey’s view on future course of action regarding APA reformation, especially annual contribution by member states, opening of bank account in Istanbul for this purpose and rotation of APA Secretariat.

Senate Secretary General said during the meeting that it is a matter of mutual satisfaction that Pakistan and Turkey have played most vital role in APA. When Pakistan assumed APA Presidency back in 2013, it was a time when two plenary sessions had been missed and APA had become dormant. Through dedicated efforts, Pakistan Senate revived APA and gave it new zeal.