NAB arrests Nadeem Bhutto in fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sukkur arrested Nadeem Bhutto in fake bank accounts scam.

According to NAB sources, Nadeem Bhutto, is said to be Incharge of Bhutto House at Naudera in Larkana.

The NAB Sukkur will produce before the Accountability Court today (Monday) for transit remand to hand him over to NAB Rawalpindi , where the Combined Investigation headed by Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi probing the fake bank accounts scam.

Nadeem Bhutto’s name was among the 142 persons including former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister MPA Faryal Talpur connected to this case whose names had been put on the Provisional National Immigration List (PNIL) and the Exit Control List (ECL).

However, Media Coordinator of the PPP Usman Ghazi denied that Nadeem Bhutto was Incharge of Bhutto House Larkana. “Nadeem Bhutto never remained Incharge of Bhutto House Larkana,” he said.

He also denied the reports that Nadeem Bhutto was arrested from Larkana, saying neither Nadeem Bhutto was arrested from Bhutto House Larkana nor Bhutto House in Larkana was raided.