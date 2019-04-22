CAA finds suitcase having foreign currency, jewellery at airport

PESHAWAR: The Civil Aviation Authority staff at the Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar had found a suitcase having foreign currency, jewellery, an IPhone and traced its owner and handed him over all his belongings on Sunday.

According to official sources at the airport, two CAA employees, Shehzad Khan and Hanif Khan found an unattended suitcase at the international arrival and informed their bosses.

Both are stated to be low paid employees of the CAA and working as vigilance assistants at the airport.

The suitcase was later delivered to top bosses of the CAA who traced its owner.

Its owner, identified as Mohmmad Yaqoob, was working as a labourer and returned from the United Arab Emirates on Saturday morning. He had forgotten the suitcase at the international arrival of the airport.

Chief Operating Officer (CEO) of the Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar, Obaidur Rahman Abbasi, then traced and called the owner of the suitcase to the airport from Swat and handed him over all his belongings.

The CEO and other officers then asked its owner to open the suitcase and carefully check if all his belongings were safe in the briefcase.

When he opened his suitcase in their presence, he found all his belongings in the bag, including seven tola gold ornament, an iPhone and 3600 UAE currency.

The airport CEO Obaidur Rahman Abbasi appreciated the two CAA employees for their honesty and gave them commendation certificates.

He also recommended them for awards and prizes.

“Actually these are the people whom we need to encourage and award with prizes, no matter if the awards are small but it will give a positive message to other employees,” said Obaidur Rahman Abbasi, when reached by this correspondent.

The suitcase owner Mohammad Yaqoob also thanked the two CAA employees and said he was a poor labourer and had worked hard in the UAE.

‘Imposter’ arrested: The traffic police have arrested an alleged imposter for traffic rules’ violation and later issuing threats to a warden on Bara Road on Sunday. Police said a case has been registered against one Aizaz, who threatened the traffic sergeant and introduced himself as an officer of security forces.