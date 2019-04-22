PTI govt to complete tenure, says Asad Qaiser

SWABI: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said on Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its tenure with the support of the masses.

“We will fulfill all promises made with the people and overcome all challenges,” he told journalists here. The PTI government is striving to improve living standard of the people, he said, adding, the government was on the track and country would be pulled out of crises under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan The speaker said that directions had been issued to end power outages in Ramazan. “People are complaining against prolonged power outages,” he said and urged the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) to devise a comprehensive strategy in this regard to provide relief to the people.