Eight outlaws held, stolen bike and weapons recovered

Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Police have arrested eight criminal elements from various localities of the city and recovered stolen bike, tampered car, liquor and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said.

Following the directions of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police had accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

Golra Police arrested accused Muqam Khan and recovered stolen bike from him.

Bhara Kahu Police arrested Fareed and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

Anti-Car Lifting Cell of Islamabad police recovered a tampered car from the possession of accused Muhammad Afzal. Koral Police arrested accused Israr and recovered 10 litres liquor from him.

Banigala Police arrested Altaf and recovered two wine bottles from him.

Sabzi Mandi Police arrested Malik Umair allegedly involved in vehicle theft case.

Shams Colony Police arrested Waqar and recovered 100 litres liquor from him.

Sihala Police arrested an accused, Younas, selling fire crackers in the area. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities. He said that Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like use of drugs and ensure brighter future of them.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involve d in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.