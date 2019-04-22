Building collapsedeath toll reaches 6

LAHORE: The death toll in the Bhatti Gate building collapse incident had swollen to six on the conclusion of the operation on late Saturday.

The victims’ funeral prayers were offered collectively on Sunday at a local school. A large number of people, including family members, locals and relatives of the victims attended the funeral prayers. The deceased persons have been identified as Shaheen Bibi, Shahzad, Qasim Wali, Farzana Bibi, Bushra and Abdullah. Four persons, including Khizar Hayat, 40, Nuaaf, 15, Haseeb, 6, and Aewen, 3, had received injuries in the incident. They were shifted to Mayo Hospital for treatment. The incident created panic in the locality and every one was saddened over the loss of human lives.

kite flying: DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir has directed all the divisional SPs to takes stern action against kite flying and selling and making kites. The SPs have been directed to ensure the ban put on kite flying at any cost. The DIG also asked parents to stop their children from kite flying. He warned action could also be taken against parents for not stopping their children from kite flying. Lahore police arrested 3,016 accused in 2811 cases of kite flying in the current year. City division police arrested 550 accused, Cantt division 1,012, Civil Lines 150, Sadr division 235, Iqbal Town 233 and Modal Town division 836 accused.

Dolphin: Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of Lahore Police in a crackdown seized arms. Sixteen pistols, one rifle, seven magazines were seized. Dolphins Squad Bilal Zafar while giving details of the weekly performance of both wings of police said the crime fighters of Dolphins Squad and PRU also seized narcotics, including charas and bottles of liquor, from accused. While promoting community policing, both Dolphins and PRU helped 1,473 people on different roads of the City.

Man wounded: A man was shot at and injured in the Green Town police area on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Tasawur Ali. The accused, Zeeshan Masih, harassed the victim's wife at Keer Kalan village and wounded him. Police have not arrested the accused person yet.