Pakistan’s Amir crashes out of Asian Boxing Championship

KARACHI: Pakistan’s brief stint in the Asian Boxing Championship in Bangkok ended late Saturday night when Amir Masood was shown the exit door at the light welterweight preliminaries.

Amir, who made his Asian Championships debut, lost his 64 kilogramme bout in the preliminaries against Uzbekistan’s Abdurasulov Shunkar 0-5. The round scores were 30-24, 30-25, 30-26, 30-25 and 30-24 in favour of the Uzbek.

Amir was the only boxer from Pakistan in the continental event which also serves as qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Amir had got bye in the first round.