close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 22, 2019

Talha lifts record 304kg total at Asian Weightlifting

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 22, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s rookie weightlifter Talha Talib made a good effort to record a 304 kilogramme total in 67 kilogramme Group B competitions in the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Ningbo, China, on Sunday. Talha lifted 140kg in snatch and 164 in clean and jerk to become the first Pakistani weightlifter to top a group at this level. He finished seventh overall as Group A competitors did well. The last in the six-man group, Deni of India, finished with 307kg.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports