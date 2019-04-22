Talha lifts record 304kg total at Asian Weightlifting

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s rookie weightlifter Talha Talib made a good effort to record a 304 kilogramme total in 67 kilogramme Group B competitions in the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Ningbo, China, on Sunday. Talha lifted 140kg in snatch and 164 in clean and jerk to become the first Pakistani weightlifter to top a group at this level. He finished seventh overall as Group A competitors did well. The last in the six-man group, Deni of India, finished with 307kg.
