India warns IMF not to bail out Pakistan

NEW DELHI: Indian designs against Pakistan have come to the fore as New Delhi has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) against bailing Islamabad out of its debt crisis, alleging that the money will be used to fund terror-related groups.

During a meeting in Washington this week, Indian officials warned the IMF against helping Pakistan, pointing out how the country was already "grey listed" under the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

However, former finance minister Asad Umar, who resigned on Thursday, said the country had already reached an “agreement in principle” with the IMF.

