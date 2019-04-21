Dr Hafeez Shaikh holds telephonic discussion with IMF chief

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh held a phone discussion with Ernesto Ramirez-Rigo, IMF Mission Chief to Pakistan, after talking with Jihad Azour, IMF Director, earlier today.



They discussed the progress of negotiations for an IMF-supported program for Pakistan.

Both sides expressed their commitment for moving the discussions forward.

It was agreed that an IMF mission will visit Pakistan by the end of April 2019.