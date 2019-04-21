close
Sun Apr 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
April 21, 2019

Dr Hafeez Shaikh holds telephonic discussion with IMF chief

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 21, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh held a phone discussion with Ernesto Ramirez-Rigo, IMF Mission Chief to Pakistan, after talking with Jihad Azour, IMF Director, earlier today.

They discussed the progress of negotiations for an IMF-supported program for Pakistan.

Both sides expressed their commitment for moving the discussions forward.

It was agreed that an IMF mission will visit Pakistan by the end of April 2019.

Latest News

More From Pakistan