Sun Apr 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 21, 2019

BoP president meets CM

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 21, 2019

LAHORE: Newly appointed President of Bank of Punjab (BoP) Syed Muhammad Talib Rizvi called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

He said he would continue cooperation to develop BoP on modern lines. He said BoP should utilize latest techniques to provide best facilities to its customers. He conveyed best wishes to the new president and hoped that BoP would win a prominent place under him.

