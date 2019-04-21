Imran says he’ll punish those who defame Pakistan

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan in his meeting to ICC World Cup squad of Pakistan advised the cricketers to keep a distance from suspicious persons during World Cup matches.

The internal story of premier’s meeting surfaced on media that says 1992 winning captain does not want a match fixing scandal during WC. He further warned the cricketers that he did not like corruption in any field adding that the players are ambassadors of Pakistan and they must make their country proud, a private TV channel reported.

PM Imran also warned to punish those who defamed Pakistan. He said cricketers must tell him if they had any problem. Go to the grounds with big heart and make nation happy, he added.

Earlier, Pakistan cricket team, management and PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday.

The premier was briefed on the preparations of the Green Shirts for the World Cup. Imran Khan gave his expert opinion to the squad and tips to handle pressure in the mega event.

It is worth mentioning here that chief selector of Pakistan cricket team and legendary middle order batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq on Thursday announced the squad for forthcoming ICC World Cup 2019.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Thursday, he said that fast bowler Muhammad Aamir had been dropped from the World Cup squad.

The World Cup squad include Pakistan World Cup squad include, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Muhammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Muhammad Hasnain and Junaid Khan.

Four other players selected for the World Cup are: Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, 19-year-old Mohammad Hasnain and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Imam and Shaheen have featured in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2014 and 2018, respectively. The selectors have also named Asif Ali and Mohammad Amir for the England T20I and ODIs to be played in the lead up to the World Cup from 5-19 May.