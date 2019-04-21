close
Sun Apr 21, 2019
AFP
April 21, 2019

Liverpool, Man City dominate PFA Player nominations

Sports

LONDON: Liverpool and Manchester City have dominated the shortlist for the Professional Footballers’ Association Player of the Year award, with Virgil Van Dijk and Raheem Sterling the leading contenders for the prize.

Liverpool defender Van Dijk joins team-mate Sadio Mane on the list, while City forward Sterling is included alongside team-mates Sergio Aguero and Bernardo Silva. Chelsea’s Eden Hazard completes the nominees for the 2018-19 campaign, with the winner announced on April 28 at the PFA’s awards ceremony in London.

Van Dijk, signed from Southampton in January 2018, has been an ever-present rock at the heart of the Premier League’s tightest defence this campaign.

He has helped Liverpool keep 18 clean sheets and concede only 20 times, while chipping in with three goals.

