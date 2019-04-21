‘Rules followed in Tevta chief’s appointment’

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Spokesman Dr Shahbaz Gill has said that the appointment of the Tevta chairman has been made according to the rules and regulations, and the media reports in this regard are baseless and against the facts.

In a handout, the spokesman said the CM and the chief secretary had best working relationship. Earlier, Industry Secretary Tahir Khurshid was given additional charge of the post of Tevta chairman, but after appointment of Farhat Abbas as the Tevta chief, Tahir Khurshid does not have the additional charge of the post of Tevta chief.

It is pertinent to mention here that on Friday the Services and General Administration Department (S$GAD) had issued a notification entrusting the additional charge of the post of chairman/chairperson of Tevta to Tahir Khurshid. However, on Saturday the S&GAD received the approval of the CM vis-à-vis appointment of Farhat Abbas, a PTI worker and founding member of Insaf Student Federation (ISF), as the Tevta chief, following which, the department issued the notification of his appointment.