Sat Apr 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 21, 2019

PAT to challenge verdict against workers

Lahore

April 21, 2019

LAHORE : Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri expressed grief at the sentence of 107 party workers on charges of damaging public property while protesting against the Model Town killings. Addressing a meeting of party office-bearers on phone from Canada, Qadri said the protestors had become captive of an oppressive system but the perpetrators of the Model Town killings were still roaming freely. He vowed to challenge the verdict and formed a committee comprising senior party leaders, who will also look after the jailed party workers. He said party workers were his pride and he would stand by them in seeking justice. On Shab-e-Barat, he urged workers to pray for justice and deliverance of Muslim ummah, saying this is a night to seek repentance from Allah Almighty.

