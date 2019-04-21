Poppy crop destroyed in Gadoon Amazai

SWABI: The police on Saturday destroyed poppy crop in mountainous region of Gadoon Amazai during an operation.

Officials said the Revenue Department staff was deputed to collect correct information about the poppy cultivated by the local farmers in Gadoon Amazai belt and in the light of the information, law-enforcement agencies conducted the operation. The government has already banned growing of the crop. The operation started early in the morning and continued till noon under the command of DSP Ijaz Khan of Topi tehsil while personnel of different police stations participated in it.