Politicians in KP reject proposed changes to LG Act

PESHAWAR: Leaders of different political parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday rejected the proposed local government (amended) bill 2019 and warned to launch protest and move the court if changes were made in the original LG Act.

Speaking at a news conference here, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) MPA and former provincial minister for local government, Inayatullah Khan said the provincial government had made certain amendments in Local Government Bill, 2019, abolishing post of district nazim and the district council besides introducing so many other changes to the exiting local government system in the province.

Accompanied by Qaumi Watan Party leader Sikandar Hayat Sherpao, JUI-F leader Ghulam Ali, PML-N spokesman Ikhtiyar Wali, JI activist Intikhab Chamkani and others, Inayatullah Khan said the changes were against the relevant clauses of previous LG Act 2013, which was a violation of the law.

He said that proper consultation with all concerned stakeholders should have been made before taking such decision.

The JI MPA said that the passage of any legislation in haste and without taking relevant people and institutions on board would not bring any fruitful results. He said that provincial government should hold proper deliberation before making changes in the original local government act.

He added the Local Government Bill 2019 was endorsed by provincial cabinet to meet the Election Commission of Pakistan’s deadline regarding amendment in LG Act 2013, which is going to expire on April 30.

Sikandar Sherpao said the amendments have reduced powers of local government representatives, for which no proper consultation was made with relevant stakeholders so it was against the spirit of democracy.

He went on to say that if the government desired to make changes in the existing LG law, it should have taken political parties, civil society, especially local community on board.

Ghulam Ali, Ikhtiyar Wali, Intikhab Chamkani unanimously opposed the amendment in Local government Act 2013 and vowed to resist it in provincial assembly as well as other forums and also move the court if the government passed the proposed Local Government (amended) Bill 2019 without proper consultation with relevant stakeholders.