New team unlikely to deliver: Khattak

ISLAMABAD: In a sign of discontent with the recent federal cabinet reshuffle and induction of some new faces, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak said it seemed highly unlikely that the new team would be able to deliver in the present difficult circumstances.

Answering a question during ‘Geo Parliament' on Saturday, Khattak said, “whosoever comes into power claims he has the knack and the ability to deliver,” adding that time alone will tell what will they do. However, he prayed for the success of the new team. Asked if he was firmly saddled as the defence minister, Khattak said it did not bother him whether he was the minister or not.