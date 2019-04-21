close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
April 21, 2019

New team unlikely to deliver: Khattak

Top Story

 
April 21, 2019

ISLAMABAD: In a sign of discontent with the recent federal cabinet reshuffle and induction of some new faces, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak said it seemed highly unlikely that the new team would be able to deliver in the present difficult circumstances.

Answering a question during ‘Geo Parliament' on Saturday, Khattak said, “whosoever comes into power claims he has the knack and the ability to deliver,” adding that time alone will tell what will they do. However, he prayed for the success of the new team. Asked if he was firmly saddled as the defence minister, Khattak said it did not bother him whether he was the minister or not.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story