Teen seriously hurt in London shooting

LONDON: A 16-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a shooting in south-west London.The Metropolitan Police were called after gunshots were heard in Burfield Close, Wimbledon Road, Wandsworth, at about 9.53pm on Thursday, but found no trace of suspects or victims.

Paramedics contacted the force 13 minutes later and said they had treated the teenager at a residential address in Blackshaw Road, Tooting, about half a mile away. He was taken to hospital in west London and remained in a serious condition on Friday morning.

His family were informed and officers from the Trident and Area Crime Command have launched an inquiry, the Met said. No arrests have been made but officers have urged witnesses or others with information to come forward.