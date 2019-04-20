close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
Pa
April 20, 2019

Teen seriously hurt in London shooting

Top Story

P
Pa
April 20, 2019

LONDON: A 16-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a shooting in south-west London.The Metropolitan Police were called after gunshots were heard in Burfield Close, Wimbledon Road, Wandsworth, at about 9.53pm on Thursday, but found no trace of suspects or victims.

Paramedics contacted the force 13 minutes later and said they had treated the teenager at a residential address in Blackshaw Road, Tooting, about half a mile away. He was taken to hospital in west London and remained in a serious condition on Friday morning.

His family were informed and officers from the Trident and Area Crime Command have launched an inquiry, the Met said. No arrests have been made but officers have urged witnesses or others with information to come forward.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story