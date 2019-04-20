Qureshi to visit Japan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will pay a four-day visit to Japan tomorrow (Sunday).

During the visit, the foreign minister is scheduled to hold wide ranging talks with his Japanese counterpart and other dignitaries.

Apart from interacting with the Pakistani community and leading media houses in Japan, the foreign minister will also interact with Japanese intellectuals, academicians and business persons at the Japan Institute of International Affairs.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal, in a statement today, said Pakistan and Japan enjoyed a longstanding, friendly and cooperative relationship. He said the foreign minister’s visit will help further deepen our friendly ties and advance mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields.