A sterling flute performance at German embassy on Good Friday eve

As Shahmir Samee blew in to the flute the spacious hall in the German Embassy in Islamabad was filled with lilting tunes of music, making one feel as if one is dancing, flourishing in the air out in the fields and enjoying the beauty of nature.

The flute concert was organized by the German Embassy on the eve of Good Friday and most charmingly, invited well known Pakistani flutiest to entertain the guests on the occasion.

The Sharjah-born young flute maestro, Shahmir Samee, spent first 18 years of his life in Dubai and is now based in London, studying at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London.

The tunes pouring out of his flute seem to be floating, swirling and undulating in the room as the guests sat in rapt silence and enjoyed. He started with ‘Partita’ composed by the legendary German musician, Johann Sebastian (J.S.) Bach, and went on to play Allemande, Corrente, Sarabande and Bouree Anglaise.

After the first two renditions, which sounded so soul lifting and sprightly, the third one sounded somewhat subdued as if somebody missing someone, waiting, calling out, arms outstretched, remembering old days and good times, craving for those to return, leaving a sombre mood in the room.

But then he returned with a much livelier rendition which made one feel joyous, floating and swaying around on quick, light feet, urging and coaxing others around one to join in happiness or celebrations.

There were times during the performance when one felt yearning, craving, trying to stay afloat, walking back and forth, looking over one’s shoulder. There seemed so much to be sad about and wishing for something good to happen.

The modern compositions presented by Shahmir reflected modern emotions and expressions, reflecting urbanization, fast pace of life, changing trends, human isolation and distances widening between human and nature.

Evidently, the modern music has drifted away from nature and the elements of nature. It reflects more of human parting away from each other despite living too closely as once people used to live in the past.

It has become loud, much louder as the classical music composed centuries ago and apparently because despite surrounded by people, one feels lonely and isolated and in an effort to catch attention one has started making sounds louder whether while talking, singing or playing music.

Whatever, it was a rare and most enjoyable music the audience got to listen to and appreciate whole heartedly. At the end of the performance there was a big round of applause amidst which he took a bow and left the stage only to return to take a second bow as the applause grew louder and louder.

Shahmir Samee had performed in master classes with various professional flautists. While studying in Dubai College, he participated in the ‘Young Musician of the Gulf’ competition, a regional music competition with over 150 participants each year from British School in the Middle East, where he was placed among the top 8 performers as a finalist in 2016 and 2017 and went on to win the ‘Best Overall Woodwind Performer’ prize and ‘Young Composer of the Gulf’ award.

At the end of the reception, Dr Jens Jokisch, the Charge d’affairs of the German Embassy, in his short speech appreciated Shahmir Samee for his talent and presenting such lovely music to the audience.

He expressed his amazement at the talent and skills of Shahmir Samee, saying that he never knew that such unusual music and sounds could be made from a flute!