close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2019

Transfers

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued a notification of transfer and posting of officers on Friday.

According to the notification Dr. Naeem Akhtar, Professor of Pathology Rawalpindi Medical College (RMC), has been transferred and posted as Professor of Chemical Pathology RMC, Ms. Rahimeen Akram (awaiting posting) as Deputy Secretary Higher Education Department, Muhammad Shahid Nusrat, Director (PME) Directorate of Population Welfare, as Additional Secretary Technical Population Welfare, and Syed Iftekhar Hussain, Superintendent (Accounts) Directorate of Anti-Corruption Establishment, is promoted to BS-17 at the rank of Assistant Director (Admin) on regular basis.

Meanwhile, upon cancellation of remaining portion of 120 days earned leave, Shahid Hassan Kiyani has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Kasur vice Muhammad Shahzad already transferred and directed to report to the S&GAD for further orders. Salman Ghani, Additional Secretary (drugs control) Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (Coordination) Primary & Secondary Healthcare against a newly created post. Muhammad Sohail (awaiting posting) has been posted as Additional Secretary (drugs control) Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department. Muhammad Ali Amir, Joint Registrar Cooperative Societies Lahore, has been transferred and posted as Controller Printing & Sationery Punjab against a vacant post.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore