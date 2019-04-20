Transfers

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued a notification of transfer and posting of officers on Friday.

According to the notification Dr. Naeem Akhtar, Professor of Pathology Rawalpindi Medical College (RMC), has been transferred and posted as Professor of Chemical Pathology RMC, Ms. Rahimeen Akram (awaiting posting) as Deputy Secretary Higher Education Department, Muhammad Shahid Nusrat, Director (PME) Directorate of Population Welfare, as Additional Secretary Technical Population Welfare, and Syed Iftekhar Hussain, Superintendent (Accounts) Directorate of Anti-Corruption Establishment, is promoted to BS-17 at the rank of Assistant Director (Admin) on regular basis.

Meanwhile, upon cancellation of remaining portion of 120 days earned leave, Shahid Hassan Kiyani has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Kasur vice Muhammad Shahzad already transferred and directed to report to the S&GAD for further orders. Salman Ghani, Additional Secretary (drugs control) Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (Coordination) Primary & Secondary Healthcare against a newly created post. Muhammad Sohail (awaiting posting) has been posted as Additional Secretary (drugs control) Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department. Muhammad Ali Amir, Joint Registrar Cooperative Societies Lahore, has been transferred and posted as Controller Printing & Sationery Punjab against a vacant post.