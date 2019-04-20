Youth injured after being hit by bullet fired in wedding celebration

A 20-year-old youth was injured on Friday when he was hit by a stray bullet within the jurisdiction of the Quaidabad police station.

According to police officials, the youth, Basit, son of Saeed, was injured by a bullet that was discharged during celebratory gunfire at a wedding ceremony in the area. The police said they were looking for the suspects who resorted to the aerial firing.

The injured was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. A case has been registered while further investigations are under way. A man was also wounded in District East after he was shot by armed muggers on a motorcycle for putting up resistance.

Tahir, 40, son of Zahid, resisted the robbers on Tariq Road within the limits of

the Ferozabad police station. He was rushed to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The police registered a case and initiated investigations into the incident. Another firing incident took place in the Manghopir area in which a 35-year-old man, Abdul Aziz, was injured.

He was shifted to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital. Police officials said he was shot and injured by unidentified persons. They added that the reason behind the firing was yet to be ascertained and investigations were under way.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old youth, Zahid, son of Rahim Buksh, was wounded in a firing incident on Street No 3 in Hassan Panwar Goth within the limits of the Shah Latif police station. The injured was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Police officials said they were yet to ascertain the reason of firing and investigations were under way.