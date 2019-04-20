close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2019

KU’s scholarship interviews on April 23

Karachi

Karachi University (KU) has issued the interview schedule for candidates who have applied for MPhil and PhD Scholarship Programme 2019.

According to a statement issued on Friday, KU In-charge Student Financial Aid Office Dr Muhammad Noman Syed directed all applicants to appear for an interview before the Institutional Scholarship Award Committee (ISAC) on April 23 at 10am.

He mentioned that all applicants were directed to bring their original and a photocopy of university’s identity card, CNIC and a letter issued by the Board of Advanced Studies and Research.

Dr Noman warned that any candidate who failed to appear for the interview would not be considered for the scholarship, adding that that the candidates were already informed through an email about the interview.

