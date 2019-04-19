Fazl says PTI govt days numbered

TAKHT BHAI: JUI-F head Maulana Fazlur Rahman on Thursday predicted the days of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had been numbered as those who brought the party into power had stopped backing it. Talking to reporters here, he said the recent wave of terrorism showed that the government had failed to act. He said the government could not bring down inflation and improve the condition of the economy due to its flawed policies. The JUI-F chief said the rulers were incompetent and lacked the ability to steer the country out of the prevailing crisis. The Maulana said the investors were unwilling to make the investment in the country due to the prevailing uncertain situation.