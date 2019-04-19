close
Fri Apr 19, 2019
April 19, 2019

Minister visits North Waziristan

Peshawar

April 19, 2019

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Works Akbar Ayub Khan visited North Waziristan district on Thursday. The minister inaugurated different schemes there, including roads and bridges that included 8 kilometres Mir Ali road 3 kilometres Inzarabad, 250 meters Haddinawana bridge and other schemes which will benefit thousands of residents. Bannu Commissioner Adil Siddiqui, Mir Ali Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Yousaf Karim and others were present on the occasion. The minister directed C & W staff to complete the schemes in time.

