Lakshmi FC, Highlanders qualify for Leisure Leagues Intra-City C’ship

KARACHI: Lakshmi FC overpowered Highlanders 2-0 in the summit clash of the Leisure Leagues IBA six-a-side Football League at IBA Football Ground here the other day.

Both the finalists have also qualified for the LL Karachi Intra-City Championship 2019, which will see over 80 league champions and runners-up battling to represent hosts Karachi in the Leisure Leagues National Championship.

All of the eight teams featured in the tournament, comprised of IBA students and alumni. In the summit clash, Ahsan and Bahlole scored one goal each to help their side win the tournament.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Lakshmi FC thrashed North Boys 6-1 with Ahsan Jamil scoring four goals, while Arsalan hit a brace for the winners. Highlanders received walkover against Jaka FC. The winning team of Leisure Leagues National Championship will represent Pakistan in the second edition of Socca World Cup, to be held in Greece in October.