We need bigger World Cup, says ‘Nepalese Warne’

NEW DELHI: Nepalese sensation Sandeep Lamichhane has called for the World Cup to be expanded to up to 16 teams, saying limiting it to 10 hurts players from emerging cricket nations.

The 18-year-old leg-spinner said he was frustrated to be missing out on the tournament in England and Wales starting in May. "Sorry to say but a 10-team World Cup will hurt a lot of players like me who will not be a part of it," the player told AFP in an interview.

"I think there should be 14-16 teams in the World Cup." Lamichhane added: "World Cup comes after every four years and teams can achieve their biggest dreams there. "Even in 2023 there are (again) only 10 teams so it will be a while before we can even think of playing in the 50-over event."

Lamichhane, who has a blond streak in his dark hair and earrings in both ears, has drawn comparisons with his hero, Australian great Shane Warne, for his bowling style and ability to generate wicked turn.