Mueller ‘unable’ to clear Trump of obstruction

WASHINGTON: Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Thursday described numerous attempts by President Donald Trump to interfere with the Russian meddling investigation, citing them as the reason why he could not clear the president of allegations of obstruction of justice.

Mueller’s final report detailed multiple instances in 2017 and 2018 in which Trump desperately sought to derail the probe, including firing FBI director James Comey, demanding that Mueller himself be removed, and publicly dangling pardon offers to witnesses.

It cited a furious Trump, just months into his term, swearing over Mueller’s appointment and saying his presidency was doomed. "Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my presidency. I’m .....," Trump told then attorney general Jeff Sessions, the report recounted.

Witnesses to the investigation, including White House counsel Don McGahn, told Mueller’s team that they had fended off repeated demands by the president to remove or undermine Mueller. Mueller’s report said there was "substantial evidence" in many of the cases, including Comey’s firing, showing Trump’s intent was to stifle the investigation.