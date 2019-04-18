PM Khan to visit China from April 25 to 28

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office said on Wednesday Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit China from April 25 to 28.

“On the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting China from April 25 to 28 to attend the 2nd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing. The forum will be inaugurated by President Xi Jinping on April 26,” the Foreign Office statement read.

Belt and Road Forum provides a platform to countries participating in Belt and Road Initiative for exchanging views and experiences on regional connectivity; policy synergy; socio-economic development and trade and commerce. Leaders from 40 countries and delegations from over 100 countries, international organisations and corporate sector would participate in the event, the statement added.

During the visit, the Premier will be accompanied by a ministerial delegation. According to the statement, Prime Minister Khan will deliver a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the forum and participate in the Leaders’ Round Table. He would also hold meetings with several heads of state/government and corporate and business leaders.

In addition to participating in the Belt and Road Forum, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with President Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang. Pakistan and China will also sign several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and agreements to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.

Following the forum, Khan will attend Beijing International Horticulture Exhibition-2019 and address Pakistan Trade and Investment Conference in Beijing.This will be the Premier’s second visit to China since assuming office in August last year. Khan had earlier paid a state visit to China in November last year.