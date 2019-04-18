Peshawar Police thank Hayatabad residents for support during operation

PESHAWAR: The Capital City Police officials on Wednesday visited Phase-VII in Hayatabad and thanked the residents for exhibiting extraordinary patience and supporting forces during a 16-hour long operation against terrorists.

"People extended extraordinary cooperation to police and security forces during the entire operation. We acknowledge and appreciate their gesture of patriotism and affection for the forces," Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman told reporters.

An official said that a team of the police officers went to different homes and thanked them on behalf of Inspector General of Police Mohammad Naeem Khan and CCPO Peshawar. One police official was martyred and two soldiers were wounded in a 16-hour long operation against a terrorist group in Phase-VII. Five of the alleged terrorists were killed in the action.

A number of blasts occurred and firing took place throughout the night between Monday and Tuesday, scaring the people in the vicinity, especially women and children. The blasts that razed the hideout to the ground also affected the nearby houses. Many families were evacuated from the nearby homes when the operation was taking place.

A few people, including two women, were also wounded during the shootout. A number of teams were constituted to investigate the case and analyse the evidence collected from the spot.