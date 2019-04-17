Pakistan wants peace: president

Islamabad : Pakistan wants cordial ties with other countries and has always wanted peace in the region, said President Dr. Arif Alvi.

"Having sacrificed a lot during the war against terrorism, Pakistan has learned the value of peace. Pakistan is now a peaceful and secure country and will continue its efforts for regional peace," the president told a ceremony organised by the Serena Hotels under its Cultural Diplomacy Initiative to celebrate Baisakhi, a religious and cultural festival of Sikhism.

Sikh pilgrims from across Pakistan, India and other countries, diplomats and senior officers from the Evacuee Trust Property Board attended the function. President of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Sardar Tara Sing said by building the Kartarpur Corridor, Pakistan had fulfilled the longstanding desire of the Indian Sikh community.

He said both Sikhism and Islam had a centuries-old bond and he hoped that that relationship would further strengthen in future. At the event, two documentaries on Baisakhi festival and Kartarpur Corridor were screened followed by a live Sufi music performance by Saieen Zahoor.