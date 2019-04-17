House owner faces action for cutting 50-year-old tree

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has taken a serious notice for chopping 50-year-old tree at Fatima Jinnah Road.

The incident was witnessed by the mayor on Monday evening when he came out of the Frere Hall and saw that some labourers were busy in cutting the tree. On questioning, the labourers told him that the owner of the house had ordered to cut the tree.

He immediately called his staff and ordered to register an FIR against the responsible person, adding that trees on footpaths and roads were the property of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and nobody was allowed to cut them. Akhtar said they were trying to plant trees all around the city and these people were busy in cutting trees.