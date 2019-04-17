Couple knocked dead by speedy vehicle

A couple was killed in a road accident in the Korangi area on Tuesday. The accident took place near the Malir River within the limits of the Korangi Industrial Area police station. The bodies were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for autopsies and later handed over to the family for burial. According to SHO Aurangzeb Khattak, 50-year-old Saif Masih and 45-year-old Samina Masih, residents of Qayyumabad, were going somewhere on a motorcycle when a speedy vehicle hit them.

A case has been registered while an investigation is underway. Road accidents are on the rise in Karachi. A day earlier, a policeman, Shafqat, had lost his life in a road crash within the limits of the Artillery Maidan police station.

Police officials said the cop was critically injured when a speeding vehicle hit him. He was rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. His body was handed over to the family after medico-legal formalities. Police officials said Shafqat had been assigned the security duty for a retired justice. A case has been registered while further investigations are under way.