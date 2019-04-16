Govt may change any officer at will: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that civil servants transfers are an administrative matter.

The chief minister said that ministers' performance was being monitored regularly and a suitable decision would be made at an appropriate time.

Talking to the media during his visit to the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) head office, the chief minister said that he had issued instructions for initiating vigorous action against the adulteration mafia throughout the province. Though, PFA is already active against the adulteration of food but a strict implementation of PFA laws would be ensured during Ramazan so that the provision of pure food items could be ensured. I have also inaugurated the first nutrition clinic and such clinics will also be established in every district of the province.

Replying to a question about the transfer of civil servants, the chief minister said that transfers are an administrative matter. The government may change any officer at will and recent transfers are made on administrative grounds. To another question about the change of ministers, the chief minister said that ministers’ performance was being monitored regularly and a suitable decision would be made at an appropriate time. The minister will definitely discuss with the chief minister if he has an issue with the secretary. The officers have worked with those who have ruled Punjab for 30 years but the bureaucracy should be loyal to the state than to any party, he added.

To another question, he said that good officers will continue to work in the field and those who will not deliver, will not continue on their posts. Those who perform would stay on their posts and those who would not deliver will not be part of my team, he added. The political leadership makes decisions and implementation is the responsibility of the bureaucracy. He said that Punjab is a big province of 12 crore people. Resources are less and problems are more but we are working day and night to overcome the problems while remaining within our resources.

To a question about the selection of Punjab Bank President, the chief minister said that this is not a matter of mine nor do I work like this. To another question, he said that best relations exist between PTI and PML-Q in the province and there is nothing to worry about in this regard. To another question, he said that the draft of the new local government system has been prepared and we are going to devolve the powers at the grassroots. More than 22,000 village councils will be constituted in the new system. Local Governments’ representatives will be truly empowered, he said. The funds will be distributed at the grassroots for the first time through public representatives and this would help to solve the people’s problems at their doorsteps.

Replying to a question about Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, the chief minister said that he is our brother and you will be informed whenever he is inducted. To another question, he said that vigorous action will be initiated against those responsible for artificial price-hike during Ramazan. The Punjab government will also evolve the Ramazan Package for providing relief to the general public. The quality of different items will be ensured and a definite difference will be visible to you, he said. The powers of the chief minister are not curtailed due to the issuance of any notification because chief minister continues to be the chief minister. It is the prerogative of the chief minister to conduct inspections of the institutions personally or deputes a minister or the bureaucracy.

Earlier, the chief minister presided over a department meeting in PFA head office in which PFA DG Muhammad Usman briefed the chief minister about the performance of Punjab Food Authority. The chief minister was also briefed about milk pasteurising programme. The chief minister directed to initiate an effective crackdown on the adulteration mafia in the province and said that PFA should initiate indiscriminate action against the elements involved in it. The elements engaged in the food adulteration did not deserve any leniency and the government would go to any extent to provide pure food items to the people. Ramazan is about to start and the PFA should effectively curb the adulteration mafia along with the launch of a vigorous awareness campaign. The chief minister appreciated the PFA performance and directed that it should ensure a strict implementation of laws pertaining to the provision of pure food items. Later, the chief minister inaugurated the maiden nutrition clinic of Punjab Food Authority at Garden Town. He also talked to the nutritionists and visiting women and distributed gifts among the kids during his visit to the day-care centre.

Meanwhile, Acting Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi held a meeting with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the Chief Minister’s House.

On this occasion, both the leaders exchanged views regarding prevailing political situation in Punjab. Acting Governor said that our party is standing shoulder to shoulder with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on every issue.