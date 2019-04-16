National Hockey postponed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The 65th Air Marshal M. Nur Khan National Hockey Championship 2019 has been officially postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.
“Due to some compelling circumstances, the National Championship cannot be held as per schedule — 20th April to 4th May 2019,” a handout of the Pakistan Hockey Federation said on Monday. The new dates for the tournament will be announced soon.
