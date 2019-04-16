Govt refutes reports of cabinet reshuffle

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday denied reports regarding Asad Umar’s removal as finance minister as well as any major changes in the federal cabinet and bureaucracy.

Reports had been doing the rounds claiming that the government had decided to remove Umar as finance minister and appoint him as petroleum minister. However, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and the Prime Minister House spokesperson refuted reports regarding any changes or replacement of ministers.

Talking informally to the media, Chaudhry said portfolio of no federal minister was being changed. He said it was prerogative of Prime Minister Imran Khan to change portfolios, but he was satisfied with the performance of cabinet colleagues, that was why they were performing their respective duties. He said the finance minister had held very constructive talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), adding things were moving in the right direction on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Chaudhry also tweeted: “There is no truth in reports regarding changes in posts of federal ministers. The Prime Minister has the power to change ministers and the media should play a responsible role on this subject.” He added: “Pakistan is going through an important phase and such speculations create confusion which is not beneficial for the country.”

Separately, the Prime Minister House spokesperson asserted that there was no truth in the reports regarding major changes in ministries. The spokesperson said: “It is thePrime Minister’s privilege to change any minister, however, at this time there is no truth in reports regarding replacing one or two ministers.” He added: “The Premier keeps inquiring about the performance of ministers during federal cabinet meetings.”

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul also denied reports of Umar’s removal, saying: “Asad Umar is not being replaced as finance minister. The ‘news’ peddled about him leaving is fake. Reporters must exhibit professionalism and not forward unverified news.”

Sources in the Prime Minister Office told Geo News that reports had been received on the performance of ministers and will be presented during a federal cabinet meeting scheduled for Tuesday (today). All ministries were given two weeks to prepare quarterly reports and they will all be given 30 minutes to present their performance reports during the cabinet meeting, the sources said, adding: “The Premier will make decisions regarding any changes or transfers after looking at the performance reports.”