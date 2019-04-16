WAPDA win men’s team event title at PTTF Masters Cup

KARACHI: WAPDA won the men’s team event title while Chromatex wore the women’s team event crown on the third day of the All Pakistan PTTF Masters Cup Table Tennis tournament here at Majeed Khan Gymnasium in Islamia Club on Monday.

Meanwhile, WAPDA’s Abdul Rahim and Mohammad Rameez qualified for the men’s singles final. In the men’s team event final, WAPDA crushed Sindh 3-0. In the first game Mohammad Rameez defeated Arsalan Alvi 3-0 with the set scores of 11-8, 11-7, 11-9. Abdul Rahim doubled WAPDA’s lead by imposing a 3-0 defeat on Furqan Patel. The scores were 11-4, 11-6, 11-4. Jahangir Khan completed the rout when he edged past Saim Adnan 3-1 with the set scores of 11-7, 11-8, 6-11, 11-9.

In the women’s team event final, Chromatex staged a stunning comeback from 0-2 down to upset WAPDA 3-2. Kalsoom Khan of Chromatex lost to Sadia Raheel of WAPDA 0-3 with the set scores of 7-11, 11-13, 7-11. Fatima Khan then went 2-3 down to WAPDA’s Sanam Yasin with the set scores of 15-13, 11-13, 9-11, 11-8, 7-11.

Nosheen Naseem reduced the deficit for Chromatex when she whacked Farwa Arif of WAPDA 3-0 with the set scores of 11-9, 11-9, 13-11. Fatima made it 2-2 when she inflicted a straight 3-0 defeat on Sadia. The scores were 11-5, 14-12, 13-11.

In the decisive fixture, Kalsoom defeated Sanam 3-2 to win the title for her side. The scores were 7-11, 12-10, 10-12, 11-6, 12-10.

Earlier, in the men’s team event first semi-final, Sindh defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3-0 with Saim Adnan, Furqan Patel and Arsalan Alvi recording victories over Fahad Khawaja, Sharjeel Khattak and Shayan Farooq, respectively.

In the other semi-final, WAPDA defeated Chromatex 3-1. Abdul Rahim, Jehangir Khan and Mohammad Rameez won their games against Awais Hasan, Shehzad Bashir and Awais Hasan, respectively.

Rameez, earlier, lost his first game against Taimoor Khan 0-3.

In the women’s team event pre-finals, Chromatex defeated Sindh A 3-0, while WAPDA overcame Sindh 3-0.

In the men’s singles semi-finals, Abdul Rahim of WAPDA got the better of Aahil Shah of Sindh 11-9, 11-5, 11-6, 14-12 and Rameez defeated Shah Khan of WAPDA 4-3 with the set scores of 11-7, 10-12, 12-10, 5-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-5.

The men’s singles and women’s singles finals will be held on Tuesday (today).

WAPDA’s Sanam and Sadia will clash in the women’s singles final.