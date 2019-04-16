CITY PULSE: Diversity | Adversity

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Bushra Khalid, Noormah Jamal, Jahanzeb Haroon and Hamid Ali Hanbhi’s art exhibition titled ‘Diversity | Adversity’ from April 18 to April 26. The artists are part of the Vasl Artists’ Association’s Taza Tareen 11 Residency. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Mirroring the Concrete

The MainFrame Gallery is hosting Rida Fatima’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Mirroring the Concrete’ until April 16. Call 021-35824455 for more information.

Within, Without

Studio Seven is hosting Kainat Thebo, Aisha Bashir, Naintara Abul Fazal, Saniya Jafri and Shamama Hasany’s art exhibition titled ‘Within, Without’ until April 16. Call 021-35373427 for more information.

Tranquil Motions

The Alliance Française is hosting Marcel Odenbach’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Tranquil Motions’ until April 17. Call 021-35873402 for more information.

Eclectic Mix

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Abida Dahri, Sulaman Arshad, Wajahat Saeed and Yaseen Khan’s art exhibition titled ‘Eclectic Mix’ until April 17. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Time to Navigate

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Mujtaba Asif’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Time to Navigate’ until April 18. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Dareechay

The Kiran Foundation is hosting their 2nd annual art exhibition titled ‘Dareechay’ from 4pm to 8pm on April 21 at the Koel Gallery. The show will display soulful artwork, furniture and handmade products made by the women and children of Lyari. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Innovative & Prolific

The Clifton Art Gallery is hosting Saeed Akhtar’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Innovative & Prolific’ until April 23. Call 021-35875827 for more information.

New Memories

The Koel Gallery is hosting Moeen Faruqi’s solo art exhibition titled ‘New Memories’ until April 23. Call 021-35831292 for more information.