Four dead in Pishin flood

PISHIN: At least four people, including three minors, died in flash flood that swept away a car, officials said Sunday. The flood ‘system’ had entered Balochistan from Iran.

According to Levies officials, the flood in Khanai Baba River swept away the car of Abdul Noman and his family, all residents of Kuchlak, who were on their way to attend a wedding in Khanozai. Noman, his grandchildren Ubaid Khan, Saraun Khan, and Saffan Khan, were all in the car when the flood took it. A woman nearby was injured but saved by the rescue personnel.

The clouds system entered Balochistan from Iran. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) have forecasted storms and heavy rains and said it was expected to stay for at least a couple of days.

Both organisations have predicted heavy rainfall for the next two to three days in various Balochistan districts, including Sherani, Zhob, Musakhel, Qila Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Pishin, Quetta, Qilla Abdullah, Mastung, Chagai, Sibi, Ziarat, Harnai Khuzdar, Nasirabad, Kharan, Turbat, and Awaran.

In addition, the canals and rivulets in the province are expected to overflow and, thus, warnings have been issued.

The PDMA, on the other hand, issued an alert given the forecast of heavy rains in the coming week. It has written to the deputy commissioners of all districts in Balochistan, advising the imposition of Section 144 on all picnic points. Moreover, the Gwadar district administration, in light of extreme stormy rains, has advised all fisherfolk to stay out of the sea for two days.