Govt has no answers to questions raised by Dar, Miftah

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government banning former finance minister Ishaq Dar on Pakistani channels shows how much it is scared of the PML-N leadership.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, after Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s press conference, she said by slapping a ban on Dar could not silence 2.2 million people of Pakistan, who all were speaking about incompetence of the government. She said the PTI government had no answers to the questions raised by Ishaq Dar and Miftah Ismael about the failing financial politicise of the government.

The PML-N spokesperson said that over one billion rupees corruption committed in Peshawar Metro Bus project could not be hidden by banning Ishaq Dar on TV channels.

She said the government representative held the press conference for vilifying the opposition leaders to hide their incompetence. She claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had instructed his spokesperson to repeat old allegations which they used to shout at the container.

“They should now prove their allegations,” she said. “The government has all institutions under it; it should now prove the allegations.”

Marriyum claimed that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) officials were not ready to meet the finance minister in Washington, and the government was venting all its anger at the opposition parties.

She said people were very much aware of government’s incompetence and they were demanding answers to their questions about rising inflation and drastic decrease in progress.

The PML-N leader accused the premier of constructing his Banigala residence through offshore companies and his sister made benamidar properties.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party leader Nafeesa Shah, in her reaction to the press conference, said the Shaukat Khanum Hospital should be nationalised and there should be its forensic audit.