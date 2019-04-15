Army retain basketball title

ISLAMABAD: Defending champion Army retained National Inter-Departmental Basketball Championship title beating PAF 87-50 at Hamidi Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex Sunday.

Army team that remained unbeaten in the championship proved too good for PAF to end up on a high.

Army led from start to finish. The team started with a bang racing to 18-12 points lead at the outset and ending the second quarter at 44-23 points.

Ammar Tughlab and Muhammad Shahbaz were the outstanding players for champion team scoring 19 and 16 points respectively.

Seven teams including Army, Navy, PAF, Wapda, POF Wah, Railways and Police participated in five-day championship.

Former FBR Chairman and Patron in chief of Pakistan Basketball Federation Mian Iqbal Farid was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

Secretary PBBF Khalid Bashir, championship organising secretary Ouj E Zahoor and others also present at concluding ceremony.