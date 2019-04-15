close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
Moonis denies meeting Hamza

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 15, 2019

LAHORE:The Pakistan Muslim League-Q senior leader and MNA Moonis Elahi has strongly contradicted reports about meeting with Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz and N-League’s offer to make Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi the Punjab Chief Minister. Moonis Elahi in his tweet said that “Surprised to see all this. I have not met him nor do I want to.” He said “So far as my father is concerned, he isn't interested in becoming Punjab Chief Minister. We outright support Imran Khan’s choice Usman Buzdar”, he concluded.

