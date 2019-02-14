Awareness campaign about environmental pollution launched

PESHAWAR: The district administration has launched a 10-day awareness campaign about environmental pollution and cleaning of canals and channels. The campaign was kickstarted from Kabul River Canal, Dilazak Road. Present were Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh, Assistant Commissioner Sarah Rehman, Additional AC Humayun Khan and representatives of traders. Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said the decomposition half-life of polythene bags is hundreds of years which is a big environmental hazard.

“It also leads to choked drains and damaged soil. Therefore, the use of biodegradable plastic bags instead of ordinary polythene bags has become inevitable,” he said. He appealed to the public to use biodegradable plastic bags instead. He said the mega and medicine shop owners in Sikandarpura have already started using biodegradable plastic bags. The traders and citizens appreciated the efforts of district administration in the drive against polythene bags and offered their full support.