Weapons sent for testing not those used in Sahiwal: PFSA

LAHORE/SAHIWAL: The weapons sent to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) were not the ones used in the Sahiwal tragedy, sources at the lab informed the Geo News on Tuesday night.

According to PFSA sources, a machine gun and a pistol it received were not the original weapons used in the tragic incident that had left four people dead. The sources said four bullets that hit the police vehicle had been fired from the weapons used by police officers. The police mobile van was sent to the lab in a truck. However, at the time of the incident, the police van was driven away from the scene.

On the other hand, the sources said the car that was driven by Zeeshan was shot while moving and when it came to a halt. The deceased's car was hit at point-blank range (1 ft). More than 100 bullet casings, four submachine guns (SMGs) and two 9mm pistols had been sent to the PFSA for forensic testing. The casings, it turned out, were not from the weapons originally used in the encounter.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government on Wednesday ordered a joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the Sahiwal incident to present its report to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar till February 19.

According to sources, a high-level meeting of the Punjab government reviewed the JIT progress.

The JIT will also formally inform the Lahore High Court (LHC) regarding its report till February 19. The meeting chaired by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat also reviewed the evidence collected by the JIT so far.