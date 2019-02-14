Mushahid for making Islamabad plastic bag-free city

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Wednesday informed the Senate sub-committee that plastic could not be banned completely but could be phased out by imposing heavy taxes and working out alternative solutions.

Convener of the sub-committee Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, while presiding over the meeting, called for a robust plan of action to rid Islamabad of plastic bags and excessive littering as both pose threats to the environment. He also sought proposals from the stakeholders to overcome the hazard and said that climate change needs collective efforts with practical and concrete steps to mitigate its harmful effects.

Senator Mushahid pointed out that there was lack of awareness among the masses, which was contributing towards excessive use of plastic bags causing enormous environmental problems. He proposed that Parliament House and the government departments should be made plastic-free. The meeting decided to write letters to Chairman Senate and Speaker of the National Assembly to take steps for making the Parliament House plastic-free.

“Media has important role to play in this regard,” Senator Mushahid emphasised while directing Pemra to ensure implementation of policy for public service messages on electronic media to raise awareness and sensitize the public.

Zartaj Gul said that government had a clear vision for clean and green Pakistan. However, she said that plastic could not be banned completely but only be phased out by imposing heavy taxes.